Ancora Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 263,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 643.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 14,294 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 331,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,993,000 after purchasing an additional 26,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $119.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.68. The company has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 1.02. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.89 and a 52 week high of $131.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.12). Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.43% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Articles

