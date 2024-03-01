Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Purchases New Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,487 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INTC stock opened at $43.05 on Friday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.97 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.74 and a 200-day moving average of $40.83.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 128.21%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INTC. Barclays raised their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.48.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

