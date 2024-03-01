1,245 Shares in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Bought by Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $376,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $567.90.

Elevance Health Price Performance

ELV stock opened at $501.37 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $412.00 and a 1 year high of $516.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $488.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $468.60. The firm has a market cap of $116.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.78.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $42.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.23 EPS. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.52%.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

