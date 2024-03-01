Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 6,136 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Ancora Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 25.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,136 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $3,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,119,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 147.5% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 145,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,500,000 after acquiring an additional 86,457 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 25,841 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,198,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,092,887,000 after purchasing an additional 411,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Fund LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $254.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.46. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.65 and a 52 week high of $260.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.25 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 11.49%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CRL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.54.

In other news, VP William D. Barbo sold 4,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.50, for a total transaction of $1,006,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,685,431.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP William D. Barbo sold 4,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.50, for a total value of $1,006,425.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,879 shares in the company, valued at $5,685,431.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total value of $1,418,738.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,155.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

