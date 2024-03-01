Ancora Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Ancora Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,655 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 9,280 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $2,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter worth about $204,981,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 413.0% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 59.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:AEM opened at $48.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.31. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $61.15.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 5.54%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on AEM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.71.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

