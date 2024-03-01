Synovus Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,887 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $2,809,587.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,701,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,269,590.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $2,809,587.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,701,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,269,590.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $2,549,620.05. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,887,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,992,346.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,606 shares of company stock worth $10,308,559 over the last three months. 17.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on FTNT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. HSBC cut shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Fortinet

Fortinet Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of FTNT opened at $69.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.73 billion, a PE ratio of 47.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.41 and a 200 day moving average of $59.46. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $81.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 7,572.46% and a net margin of 21.64%. Fortinet’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

About Fortinet

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.