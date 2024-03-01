HiTech Group Australia Limited (HIT) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.05 on March 18th

HiTech Group Australia Limited (ASX:HIT – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, March 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 3rd.
HiTech Group Australia Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.25, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.19.
About HiTech Group Australia
