Peoplein Limited (PPE) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.03 on April 3rd

Peoplein Limited (ASX:PPE – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, March 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 3rd.

Peoplein Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Peoplein news, insider Thomas (Tom) Reardon bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.06 ($0.69) per share, with a total value of A$265,000.00 ($173,202.61). Corporate insiders own 32.37% of the company’s stock.

Peoplein Company Profile

Peoplein Limited engages in the provision of workforce management, contracted staffing, recruitment, and human resources outsourcing service in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Industrial and Specialist Services, Professional Services, and Health and Community. It offers recruiting, on-boarding, contracting, rostering, timesheet management, payroll, and workplace health and safety management services.

