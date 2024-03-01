Ironbark Capital Limited (IBC) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 on March 26th

Ironbark Capital Limited (ASX:IBC – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, March 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.011 per share on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 3rd.
Ironbark Capital Limited is an closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and advised by Kaplan Funds Management Pty Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in various companies listed on the Australian stock exchanges.
