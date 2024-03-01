Solvar Limited (SVR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 3rd

Solvar Limited (ASX:SVR – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, March 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 3rd.
Solvar Stock Performance
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Scott Baldwin sold 205,086 shares of Solvar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.05 ($0.69), for a total transaction of A$215,340.30 ($140,745.29). Insiders own 20.99% of the company’s stock.
About Solvar
