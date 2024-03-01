Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DHGet Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.37-0.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $263-269 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $269.60 million. Definitive Healthcare also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.370-0.400 EPS.

NASDAQ:DH opened at $9.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -5.35, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.38. Definitive Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $12.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.32 and its 200 day moving average is $8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55.

DH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut Definitive Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Definitive Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.31.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 367.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 57,963 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,468,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,415,000 after buying an additional 136,766 shares during the period.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

