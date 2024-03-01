HP (NYSE:HPQ) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.76-0.86 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.81. HP also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.250-3.650 EPS.

HP Stock Performance

NYSE:HPQ opened at $28.32 on Friday. HP has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $33.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.26 and its 200-day moving average is $28.65. The firm has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.04.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.81. HP had a net margin of 6.45% and a negative return on equity of 174.16%. The business had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. HP’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HP will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. HP’s payout ratio is 33.43%.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of HP from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised shares of HP from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. HSBC raised shares of HP from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised HP from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,130,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 888,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,445,102.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HP

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 12,002 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 18,336 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HP by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,557 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HP by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 7,688 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

