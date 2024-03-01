HP (NYSE:HPQ) PT Raised to $24.00

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the computer maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 15.25% from the company’s previous close.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. HSBC raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $28.32 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.26 and its 200 day moving average is $28.65. The company has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.04. HP has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $33.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. The business had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.56 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.45% and a negative return on equity of 174.16%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that HP will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,130,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 888,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,445,102.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HP in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in HP by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 866 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Motco boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,038 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

