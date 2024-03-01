Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $18.15-$19.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $19.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.0-$4.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.08 billion. Jazz Pharmaceuticals also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 18.150-19.350 EPS.

JAZZ opened at $118.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.40. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $111.25 and a one year high of $147.98.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 10.82%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 17.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JAZZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $193.45.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $49,735.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,888 shares in the company, valued at $821,531.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

