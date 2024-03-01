Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Raises Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This is a boost from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Nordic American Tankers has raised its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years. Nordic American Tankers has a dividend payout ratio of 28.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Nordic American Tankers to earn $0.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.9%.

Nordic American Tankers stock opened at $4.09 on Friday. Nordic American Tankers has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.20. The company has a market cap of $853.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of -0.06.

Nordic American Tankers ( NYSE:NAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). Nordic American Tankers had a net margin of 42.78% and a return on equity of 21.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Nordic American Tankers will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAT. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 42.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Nordic American Tankers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordic American Tankers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.33.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 19 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

