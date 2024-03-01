Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Nordic American Tankers has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years. Nordic American Tankers has a dividend payout ratio of 28.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Nordic American Tankers to earn $0.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.9%.

NAT stock opened at $4.07 on Friday. Nordic American Tankers has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $4.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $849.82 million, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.31 and a 200-day moving average of $4.20.

Nordic American Tankers ( NYSE:NAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 42.78%. The firm had revenue of $48.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.04 million. As a group, analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAT. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the third quarter worth $31,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 42.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on NAT shares. TheStreet cut shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.33.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 19 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

