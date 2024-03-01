Josh Hirsberg Sells 22,654 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Stock

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) CFO Josh Hirsberg sold 22,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $1,466,846.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 415,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,883,164. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE BYD opened at $66.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.88. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52-week low of $52.42 and a 52-week high of $73.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $954.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.04 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 36.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is presently 10.49%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,030,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,039,000 after acquiring an additional 359,698 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,049,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,389,000 after acquiring an additional 289,372 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,747,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,121 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,756,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,638,000 after acquiring an additional 628,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 63.4% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,629,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,515 shares during the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.78.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

