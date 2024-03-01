Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Given New $275.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $230.00 to $275.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Duolingo in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Duolingo from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Duolingo from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $217.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $218.11.

Duolingo Stock Up 22.2 %

NASDAQ:DUOL opened at $239.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.75. Duolingo has a fifty-two week low of $101.27 and a fifty-two week high of $245.87. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 702.96 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.49.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $150.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.98 million. Duolingo had a return on equity of 2.71% and a net margin of 3.03%. Analysts predict that Duolingo will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total value of $1,786,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $12,860.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Duolingo news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total transaction of $1,786,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,860.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Meese sold 35,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.10, for a total transaction of $7,563,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,559 shares in the company, valued at $34,048,499.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,000 shares of company stock worth $28,158,600 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duolingo

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DUOL. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 366,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,775,000 after purchasing an additional 17,097 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Duolingo by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,019,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,128,000 after purchasing an additional 280,051 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,124,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Duolingo by 39.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 55,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,218,000 after buying an additional 15,781 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $319,000. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

