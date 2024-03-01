BMO Capital Markets Boosts Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Price Target to $123.00

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $103.00 to $123.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the health services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on STRA. StockNews.com raised Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Strategic Education from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Strategic Education from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Strategic Education has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

Shares of NASDAQ STRA opened at $110.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.31, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.49. Strategic Education has a 1 year low of $64.53 and a 1 year high of $111.95.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The health services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $302.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.48 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Strategic Education will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 12,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total value of $1,230,591.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,488,850.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 3,713 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total transaction of $356,262.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,886,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 12,820 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total value of $1,230,591.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,359 shares in the company, valued at $15,488,850.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRA. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Strategic Education during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Strategic Education by 140.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 656 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Strategic Education during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Strategic Education by 88.1% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 886 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new position in Strategic Education during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. 97.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

