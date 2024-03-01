Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Steven Madden, Ltd. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Steven Madden in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.53. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Steven Madden’s current full-year earnings is $2.63 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SHOO. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Williams Trading reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.38.

Steven Madden Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHOO opened at $42.82 on Friday. Steven Madden has a fifty-two week low of $29.92 and a fifty-two week high of $45.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.17.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The textile maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $519.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.96 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 8.67%. Steven Madden’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Steven Madden

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Steven Madden during the first quarter valued at $47,876,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,529,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $290,941,000 after buying an additional 648,822 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Steven Madden by 374.7% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 740,066 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,185,000 after buying an additional 584,156 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Steven Madden by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,347,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,071,000 after acquiring an additional 563,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Steven Madden in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,660,000. 99.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 36.52%.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.

