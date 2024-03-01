California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 40,387 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 715,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 40,387 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of DuPont de Nemours worth $53,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 44,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 13,653 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter valued at about $435,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 33.5% in the third quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 6,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 32,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut DuPont de Nemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $69.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.79 and a 200-day moving average of $72.34. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.14 and a 52-week high of $78.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.43.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.51%. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 163.44%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

