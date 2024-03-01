California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 6,192 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 229,548 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,192 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $46,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,738,229,000 after purchasing an additional 132,560 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,568,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,089,754,000 after buying an additional 306,477 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,779,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,538,181,000 after buying an additional 323,959 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,061,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $655,387,000 after acquiring an additional 279,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,977,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,731,000 after acquiring an additional 47,469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total value of $260,004.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,112,306.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Veeva Systems news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $260,004.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,112,306.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 910 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total value of $186,295.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,500,359.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,819 shares of company stock worth $7,520,033 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VEEV. Barclays boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $181.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $188.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.77.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $225.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $206.98 and a 200 day moving average of $198.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.74. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.21 and a 1 year high of $228.02.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 24.68%. The firm had revenue of $616.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Further Reading

