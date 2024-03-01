California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 35,146 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 577,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 35,146 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $49,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 0.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,992,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $722,372,000 after buying an additional 43,516 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,182,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $589,238,000 after purchasing an additional 56,681 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,484,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $383,519,000 after purchasing an additional 340,239 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141,220 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,730 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

NYSE ED opened at $87.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.50. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.46 and a 1 year high of $100.92. The firm has a market cap of $30.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.37.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 46.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ED. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.89.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

