The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Position Increased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 637,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,805 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.05% of Kraft Heinz worth $21,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 16.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,768,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,478,000 after acquiring an additional 247,896 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 37.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,029,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,897,000 after acquiring an additional 832,653 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,377,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 27.1% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,263,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977,571 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 12.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,814,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,686,000 after acquiring an additional 312,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $35.28 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $30.68 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.76.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 10.72%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kraft Heinz news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $4,999,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 992,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,717,702.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on KHC shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI raised Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KHC

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.