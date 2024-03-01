Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 30.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 501,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 217,290 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Newmont worth $18,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at $332,897,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,433,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,241,843,000 after buying an additional 4,409,771 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,489,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,749,000 after buying an additional 2,281,418 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,817,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $236,145,000 after buying an additional 1,919,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,305,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,040,000 after buying an additional 1,781,294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $226,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,396.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $31.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.60. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $29.42 and a 52 week high of $52.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.13, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Newmont’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently -67.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $50.00 to $43.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Argus cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.02.

View Our Latest Analysis on NEM

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.