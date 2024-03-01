Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 10,609 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,609 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $25,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Arista Networks by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 31,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,815,000 after buying an additional 7,882 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 152.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 7,877 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Arista Networks by 804.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 35,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,451,000 after buying an additional 31,196 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $3,580,000. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on ANET shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $274.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.38.

NYSE:ANET opened at $277.54 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.68 and a 12 month high of $292.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.85. The company has a market capitalization of $86.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.24, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.13.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 5,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.51, for a total transaction of $1,437,598.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,377.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.29, for a total transaction of $57,184.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,704.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 5,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.51, for a total transaction of $1,437,598.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,377.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,346 shares of company stock valued at $37,278,683 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

