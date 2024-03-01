James Herriott Sells 784 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Stock

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) General Counsel James Herriott sold 784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $44,601.76. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,638.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

James Herriott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 21st, James Herriott sold 415 shares of Exact Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $25,522.50.

On Thursday, February 15th, James Herriott sold 421 shares of Exact Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $25,862.03.

Exact Sciences Price Performance

Shares of EXAS opened at $57.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.32. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $56.05 and a one year high of $100.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.37.

Institutional Trading of Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.26. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $646.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share. Exact Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,559,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,299,070,000 after purchasing an additional 115,058 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,468,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $552,493,000 after purchasing an additional 539,498 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,470,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $330,711,000 after purchasing an additional 508,764 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,696,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $252,753,000 after purchasing an additional 104,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,858,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $137,483,000 after purchasing an additional 192,372 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXAS. Benchmark raised Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Guggenheim began coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.31.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

