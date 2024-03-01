Toronto Dominion Bank Has $17.73 Million Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,714 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Corteva were worth $17,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,895,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,207 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,988,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,916,000 after buying an additional 261,656 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Corteva by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,505,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,796,000 after buying an additional 327,321 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its position in Corteva by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 11,292,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,049,000 after buying an additional 3,115,825 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Corteva by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,095,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545,570 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTVA. Barclays raised their price objective on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Corteva from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.14.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of CTVA opened at $53.47 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $64.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.14.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. Corteva had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.75%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

