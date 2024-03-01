Bank of Nova Scotia Raises Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 114,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,503 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $12,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total transaction of $708,911.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 71,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,023,241.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total transaction of $7,138,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 557,411 shares in the company, valued at $81,209,208.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total transaction of $708,911.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 71,656 shares in the company, valued at $10,023,241.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on BAH. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Barclays lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.56.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

NYSE:BAH opened at $147.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of 47.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.54. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $87.99 and a 12 month high of $149.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.82.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 65.31%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.81%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.