Fred Alger Management LLC Purchases New Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 259,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,472,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 18.2% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Avantor by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Avantor by 5.1% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Avantor by 3.2% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Avantor by 3.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Avantor news, EVP James Bramwell sold 6,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $151,911.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,992.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AVTR opened at $24.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.48. Avantor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $25.25. The stock has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 51.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on AVTR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Avantor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $22.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.14.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

