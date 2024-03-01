Fred Alger Management LLC Has $5.45 Million Holdings in Alger 35 ETF (NYSEARCA:ATFV)

Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Alger 35 ETF (NYSEARCA:ATFV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 375,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,398 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 0.43% of Alger 35 ETF worth $5,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Alger 35 ETF Price Performance
Shares of ATFV stock opened at $19.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.54 million, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.05. Alger 35 ETF has a one year low of $13.41 and a one year high of $19.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.32.
About Alger 35 ETF
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Alger 35 ETF
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- 3 Hot Stocks Bought by Members of Congress: Follow the Money
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- How to Get in on the Blockchain Boom with Blockchain Stocks
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- TJX Companies Stock: Take Profits or Buy the Dip?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alger 35 ETF (NYSEARCA:ATFV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Alger 35 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alger 35 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.