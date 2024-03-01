Fred Alger Management LLC Has $5.45 Million Holdings in Alger 35 ETF (NYSEARCA:ATFV)

Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Alger 35 ETF (NYSEARCA:ATFV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 375,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,398 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 0.43% of Alger 35 ETF worth $5,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Alger 35 ETF Price Performance

Shares of ATFV stock opened at $19.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.54 million, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.05. Alger 35 ETF has a one year low of $13.41 and a one year high of $19.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.32.

About Alger 35 ETF

The Alger 35 ETF (ATFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that holds a concentrated portfolio of global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Precidian non-transparent model. ATFV was launched on May 3, 2021 and is managed by Alger.

