Fred Alger Management LLC Acquires New Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 44,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,000. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Middleby at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Middleby by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,536,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $607,476,000 after acquiring an additional 541,956 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Middleby by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,171,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,756,000 after acquiring an additional 407,150 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Middleby by 192.8% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 532,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,111,000 after acquiring an additional 350,793 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Middleby during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,419,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Middleby by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 354,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,344,000 after acquiring an additional 160,659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Middleby alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.47, for a total transaction of $53,014.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,306 shares in the company, valued at $955,169.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MIDD has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Middleby from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Middleby from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Middleby from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Middleby

Middleby Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $152.16 on Friday. The Middleby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.59 and a fifty-two week high of $158.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.21. Middleby had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Middleby Profile

(Free Report)

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.