Fred Alger Management LLC Purchases 858 Shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)

Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in DLocal were worth $6,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in DLocal during the first quarter worth $228,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DLocal in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of DLocal by 1,025.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 25,721 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of DLocal in the first quarter valued at about $559,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of DLocal by 0.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 96,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. 41.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DLO opened at $16.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.99. DLocal Limited has a 1 year low of $9.04 and a 1 year high of $24.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DLO shares. New Street Research upgraded shares of DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays raised shares of DLocal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of DLocal in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of DLocal from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.15.

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

