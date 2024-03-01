Fred Alger Management LLC Cuts Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Fred Alger Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 90.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 235,977 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $4,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 605.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,449,000 after buying an additional 2,283,343 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,993,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $388,899,000 after buying an additional 1,004,556 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,329,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,872,883,000 after purchasing an additional 870,481 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,920,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,583,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $308,281,000 after purchasing an additional 576,420 shares in the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXON. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $296.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.18.

Axon Enterprise Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $307.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.64 and a beta of 0.90. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.37 and a 1-year high of $318.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $260.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Joshua Isner sold 35,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total value of $8,909,472.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 309,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,911,067.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Axon Enterprise news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 2,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.79, for a total transaction of $629,825.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 233,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,841,229.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 35,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total transaction of $8,909,472.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 309,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,911,067.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,281 shares of company stock valued at $10,811,720 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

About Axon Enterprise

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.