Fred Alger Management LLC Has $9.38 Million Position in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Fred Alger Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 39.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,907 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 0.08% of BILL worth $9,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BILL. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of BILL by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 54,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,372 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of BILL by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 854,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,863,000 after purchasing an additional 360,097 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of BILL by 356.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 230,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,970,000 after purchasing an additional 180,262 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BILL by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 579,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,883,000 after purchasing an additional 9,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BILL by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 18,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 8,713 shares in the last quarter.

BILL Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:BILL opened at $63.32 on Friday. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.94 and a twelve month high of $139.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on BILL from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on BILL from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on BILL from $137.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp cut BILL from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on BILL from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BILL has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.85.

BILL Company Profile

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

