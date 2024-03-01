Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Shares Sold by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC decreased its position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 128,171 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,268 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $9,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Blackbaud by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Blackbaud by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 17,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud stock opened at $69.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,306.00, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.09. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.39 and a 52-week high of $88.56.

Blackbaud ( NASDAQ:BLKB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. Blackbaud had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $295.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Blackbaud from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

In other Blackbaud news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 25,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total value of $1,743,594.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,558,042.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

