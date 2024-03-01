Fred Alger Management LLC Has $6.77 Million Stock Position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) by 51.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,689 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 110,049 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 0.50% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $6,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 23.9% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,520,065 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,572,000 after buying an additional 293,250 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter valued at about $2,295,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 252.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,122,915 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $23,323,000 after purchasing an additional 804,488 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter valued at about $2,230,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 25.2% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 204,230 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 41,060 shares during the last quarter.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TNDM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Performance

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $26.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.83. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.82 and a 12 month high of $44.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.19.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.