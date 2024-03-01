Fred Alger Management LLC Has $6.99 Million Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,443 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,299 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Domino’s Pizza worth $6,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DPZ. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $396.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Gordon Haskett raised Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $467.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Argus raised Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $520.00 price target (up previously from $445.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $346.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.79.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $448.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $421.49 and a 200-day moving average of $392.59. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $285.84 and a one year high of $476.18. The company has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.84.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 15.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.99%.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

