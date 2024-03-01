Fred Alger Management LLC Trims Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Fred Alger Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 295,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 44,678 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Cameco worth $11,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCJ. Guardian Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 864,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,451,000 after purchasing an additional 250,115 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,648,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,973,000 after purchasing an additional 713,888 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,089,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,004 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,553,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $500,370,000 after purchasing an additional 110,239 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Cameco by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 506,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,098,000 after acquiring an additional 94,046 shares during the last quarter. 66.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on CCJ shares. StockNews.com downgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $40.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.78. The stock has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 67.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.55. Cameco Co. has a one year low of $23.69 and a one year high of $51.33.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

