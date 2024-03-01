Fred Alger Management LLC Sells 10,823 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Fred Alger Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,001 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,823 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 0.13% of Paylocity worth $12,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,952,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,181,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,063,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Paylocity by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,399,000 after purchasing an additional 236,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in Paylocity by 1,749.5% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 187,721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,467,000 after purchasing an additional 177,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PCTY shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Paylocity from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Paylocity from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Paylocity from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.47.

Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $168.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.69. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $139.40 and a 1 year high of $230.52. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.89.

In other news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.47, for a total transaction of $228,858.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,582,827.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 24,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $4,299,716.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,587,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,383,899.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.47, for a total value of $228,858.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,152 shares in the company, valued at $5,582,827.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,023 shares of company stock valued at $4,547,235 in the last quarter. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

