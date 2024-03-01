Caxton Associates LP Acquires New Shares in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 16,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco in the third quarter valued at $1,628,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genesco in the third quarter worth about $4,456,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Genesco by 35.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Genesco by 5.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 69,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 76.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Genesco Trading Up 3.1 %
Shares of NYSE GCO opened at $31.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.47 and its 200-day moving average is $30.31. Genesco Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.31 and a 1 year high of $48.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on Genesco in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock.
Genesco Company Profile
Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands.
