Caxton Associates LP Acquires New Shares in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 16,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco in the third quarter valued at $1,628,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genesco in the third quarter worth about $4,456,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Genesco by 35.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Genesco by 5.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 69,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 76.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GCO opened at $31.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.47 and its 200-day moving average is $30.31. Genesco Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.31 and a 1 year high of $48.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Genesco ( NYSE:GCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 1st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.27). Genesco had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $579.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Genesco Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on Genesco in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands.

