Caxton Associates LP Makes New $565,000 Investment in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XNCR. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xencor in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Xencor by 95.5% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Xencor by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Xencor by 48.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Xencor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $22.95 on Friday. Xencor, Inc. has a one year low of $16.49 and a one year high of $32.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.29.

Xencor ( NASDAQ:XNCR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $44.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.63 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 74.90% and a negative return on equity of 18.67%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 106.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Xencor, Inc. will post -3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $941,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 312,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,549,603.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $941,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 312,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,549,603.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John R. Desjarlais sold 54,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $1,048,613.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 161,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,133,261.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XNCR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Xencor from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Xencor from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of Xencor in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xencor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.71.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

