Fred Alger Management LLC Decreases Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Fred Alger Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 21.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,097 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,417 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $14,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,146,132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $689,423,000 after acquiring an additional 801,539 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 147.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,084,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $336,684,000 after acquiring an additional 646,679 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Group LP bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the third quarter worth about $103,800,000. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 121.9% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 520,003 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,046,000 after acquiring an additional 285,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 47.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 877,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $304,061,000 after acquiring an additional 283,892 shares in the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on PAYC. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.33.

Paycom Software Stock Down 0.7 %

PAYC stock opened at $182.35 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $374.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.21.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The business had revenue of $434.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.42%.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

