Caxton Associates LP Takes $518,000 Position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,074 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Viasat during the first quarter worth $232,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Viasat by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,001 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,807,000 after purchasing an additional 6,265 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 654,115 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,920,000 after buying an additional 7,336 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Viasat by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,033 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 12,442 shares during the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viasat Price Performance

VSAT opened at $19.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.40. Viasat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.02 and a 12-month high of $47.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Viasat ( NASDAQ:VSAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Viasat had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 4.52%. Equities analysts predict that Viasat, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Viasat from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Viasat from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viasat has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.17.

Viasat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

