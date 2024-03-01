Fred Alger Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Fred Alger Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 143,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 807,096 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $13,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Onsemi by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,608,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,114 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Onsemi by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,360,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,169,032,000 after purchasing an additional 678,967 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Onsemi by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,463,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $892,852,000 after purchasing an additional 192,049 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Onsemi by 122,198.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,062,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057,365 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Onsemi by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,812,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $540,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Onsemi alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on ON. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Onsemi from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Onsemi from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Onsemi from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Onsemi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Onsemi from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Onsemi currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.92.

Onsemi Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ON opened at $78.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.37 and its 200 day moving average is $81.83. Onsemi has a fifty-two week low of $61.47 and a fifty-two week high of $111.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Onsemi had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 26.46%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Onsemi’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Onsemi will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Onsemi Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.