Caxton Associates LP Buys New Shares in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,741 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in SM Energy by 41.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,075 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,390 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 4,513 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SM Energy by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 63,571 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 22,582 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in SM Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,627 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the first quarter worth $1,226,000. 91.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SM. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on SM Energy from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of SM Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on SM Energy from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SM Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.90.

SM Energy Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of SM opened at $43.77 on Friday. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $24.66 and a twelve month high of $43.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 4.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.85.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $608.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.35 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 34.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

SM Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from SM Energy’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.48%.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Featured Articles

