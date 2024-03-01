Caxton Associates LP Acquires 3,232 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Caxton Associates LP boosted its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 174.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,090 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROST. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,004 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,174 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.42.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ ROST opened at $148.96 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.00 and a twelve month high of $151.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $140.99 and a 200 day moving average of $128.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

