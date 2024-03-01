Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.30-0.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $0.99-1.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $999.51 million. Stoneridge also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.300-0.400 EPS.
Stoneridge Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:SRI opened at $17.30 on Friday. Stoneridge has a 12 month low of $14.18 and a 12 month high of $24.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.58 million, a P/E ratio of -60.79 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.27.
Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $229.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.20 million. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stoneridge will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.
About Stoneridge
Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.
