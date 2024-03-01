Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.30-0.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $0.99-1.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $999.51 million. Stoneridge also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.300-0.400 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SRI opened at $17.30 on Friday. Stoneridge has a 12 month low of $14.18 and a 12 month high of $24.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.58 million, a P/E ratio of -60.79 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.27.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $229.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.20 million. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stoneridge will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the third quarter worth $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Stoneridge by 173.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Stoneridge by 138.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,342 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stoneridge in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Stoneridge by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. 98.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

