KeyCorp Boosts Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target to $69.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

NTNX has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Nutanix from $49.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Nutanix from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Nutanix from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Nutanix from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Nutanix from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $62.83.

NTNX opened at $63.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.44 and a beta of 1.27. Nutanix has a 12 month low of $23.34 and a 12 month high of $63.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.64 and a 200 day moving average of $43.07.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $565.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.82 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Nutanix will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 24,439 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $1,125,415.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,358,549.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 24,439 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $1,125,415.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,358,549.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 35,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $1,649,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,492.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,229 shares of company stock valued at $7,276,868 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTNX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 706,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,938,000 after buying an additional 13,696 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 57.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 108,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after buying an additional 39,341 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the first quarter valued at $371,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,703,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,245,000 after purchasing an additional 117,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 12.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 296,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,944,000 after purchasing an additional 32,566 shares during the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

