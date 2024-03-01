Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Pason Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Pason Systems Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of PSI opened at C$13.84 on Friday. Pason Systems has a 1-year low of C$10.75 and a 1-year high of C$16.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$14.90 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PSI shares. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Pason Systems from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Pason Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pason Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.17.

Insider Transactions at Pason Systems

In other news, Director Marcel Kessler sold 6,000 shares of Pason Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.84, for a total value of C$95,040.00. In other Pason Systems news, Director Marcel Kessler sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.84, for a total transaction of C$95,040.00. Also, Senior Officer Ryan Van Beurden sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.00, for a total transaction of C$100,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 41,250 shares of company stock valued at $644,240 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Pason Systems

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

